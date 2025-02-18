Source: I am stepping down in 2028: ED -Newsday Zimbabwe

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has said he will not be persuaded by the push to extend his tenure, saying he will let Zanu PF and the country move on after 2028.

Critics say yesterday’s remarks could be a response to pushback from Zanu PF members, civil society organisations, the church and war veterans against plans to prolong Mnangagwa’s tenure.

Zimbabwe has been at a crossroads after a section of the ruling party launched a campaign for constitutional amendments to facilitate the extension of Mnangagwa’s term by two years to 2030.

Fielding questions during the Inaugural Meet-The-Editors Session in Harare, Mnangagwa pledged to abide by the Constitution and leave office when his two terms end in 2028.

“I have my two terms and when the time comes, the country and the party will move on by electing my successor. I have said clearly that I have two terms and these two terms are definite. And I am so democratic and when they come to an end, I will step aside and my party will elect my successor that is as clear as day. Those who have other imaginations, we have a democratic society that allows them to dream,” he said.

This is the fourth time that Mnangagwa has said he will not stay beyond his tenure.

However, party loyalists have in the past acted contrary to his assertions, insisting they will not be denied their wish for Mnangagwa to stay on.

War veterans secretary Douglas Mahiya recently declared that Zanu PF will tear the Constitution if it becomes a stumbling block in the party’s plans to extend Mnangagwa’s stay.

The church last month urged Mnangagwa to resist the seduction of power, saying the call to extend the presidential term and postpone 2028 elections was “an invitation for the President to be a co-conspirator in overthrowing the Constitution of the country which the President is elected to uphold, respect and defend.”

Zanu PF passed a resolution at last year’s people’s conference calling on the government to prepare for presidential tenure extension as a thank-you gesture for Mnangagwa’s efforts towards reviving the economy.

However, the push to amend the Constitution has been rapped with firebrand war veteran and Zanu PF central committee member Blessed “Bombshell” Geza calling on Mnangagwa to step down, declaring that the 2030 the president will see is half past eight on his watch.

During the meeting Mnangagwa blamed the challenges in Zanu PF to people pretending to be party members when they intend to divide it.

He also committed to avoid anyone who persuades him to stay in power.

“I will persuade the persuaders not to persuade me. It is not easy to have everybody on board at the same time. But as we move on, people will understand the trajectory,” he said.

“Any policy enunciated by any political party can be subjected to interrogations by other elements in society and democracy.”

Critics say Mnangagwa must censure his loyalists pushing the 2030 agenda to send a clear message that he will not be cajoled by their antics.

Mnangagwa acknowledged the challenges being faced in the country, saying he wished the economy was “better than where we are.”

He said challenges were buffeting economies worldwide and “we are doing our best to manage our economy.”

“Recently, we have had good rains. And our economy is agriculture-driven. We are having a good season. It’s a huge impetus for a positive trajectory for the growth of our economy,” Mnangagwa said.

Asked to comment on the slow pace of the anti-graft fight, which critics have equated to a barking dog, Mnangagwa said the dog would stop barking and bite.