Source: I lost to sellouts: Mupfumi –Newsday Zimbabwe

MUTARE Central Zanu PF losing candidate Esau Mupfumi has broken his silence over his defeat to Citizens Coalition for Change’s Brian James in last week’s parliamentary elections, saying he lost to sellouts.

The Zanu PF central committee member said his supporters should not be discouraged by Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)’s clean sweep of all the 19 council seats.

In an interview yesterday, Mupfumi, a transport mogul, expressed gratitude to all those that voted for him in the just ended harmonised elections.

“I greatly appreciate your support, faith and confidence in me but the outcome was unexpected after all the efforts. I extend my sincere thanks to the campaign teams, loyal supporters, party leadership and all party structures,” he said.

“Many of you spent hundreds of hours contributing to the campaign and I sincerely thank each of you. The majority of people in Mutare Central have chosen to sell out the country that our forefathers and mothers fought and died for in the liberation struggle.

“This country did not come on a silver platter, it was paid for in full measure and ultimate sacrifice of blood and life but the majority has sold out for a plate of porridge.”

Mupfumi carried out various developmental projects in the constituency ahead of polls.

Zanu PF candidates in Mutare urban also lost in parliamentary elections. In Chikanga constituency, Kenneth Muchina lost to CCC candidate Lynette Karenyi Kore while in Dangamvura Clyde Jani was outpolled by Prosper Mutseyami.

CCC is now assured that the next mayor will come from the opposition party.