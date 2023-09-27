Source: ‘I miss my children’ Marry Mubaiwa says –Newsday Zimbabwe

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s ex-wife Marry Mubaiwa has accused her estranged husband of lying and using political muscle to prevent her access to their children.

In yet another thinly veiled attack on social media platform X, Mubaiwa, without naming her now remarried and powerful ex, chronicled the pains of being separated from her children for half a decade now.

“l miss my children so much it hurts, abuse of authority took over the power of the legal constitution which was totally ignored by abuse of the office… no matter how much lies (s)he tells, we will always be attached to the hip because of our children, l am their biological mom…” wrote the 42 years old former model in a passionate outburst.

Mubaiwa and Chiwenga have three children together, two boys and a girl while she also has two other children from earlier relationships.

In 2019, Mubaiwa got arrested for allegedly plotting to kill Chiwenga while he was hospitalised in South Africa. She was also charged with fraud, with Chiwenga subsequently asking the courts to grant him custody of their children – Tendai, Christian and Michael – after accusing Mubaiwa of drug abuse.

This is not the first time, Mubaiwa has taken to social media registering her disgruntlement over failure to see her children, in 2021, she reportedly described Chiwenga as a “beast” while accusing the judiciary of being “compromised” over the same issue.

“I miss my children so much. Seventeen months I have been shut out completely, subjected to imprisonment by my husband to keep me away. The judiciary is compromised, these are young children. Power is not permanent,” Mubaiwa wrote on the same platform in 2021.