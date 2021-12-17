‘Ignorance on climate change fuelling poverty’ 

0

Source: ‘Ignorance on climate change fuelling poverty’ – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY VARAIDZO MUDEWAIRI
Environment Ministry, International Conservation Affairs director Patience Gandiwa has said ignorance on climate change was contributing to environmental challenges such as pollution, land degradation and unsustainable agricultural practices.

Gandiwa said this in Harare at the Environment Reporter of the Year Awards ceremony yesterday, which recognised journalists and media houses that promoted environmental awareness through their stories.

She said ignorance of climate change in the world had resulted in extreme poverty among communities, floods, droughts, and unsustainable natural resource extraction, including illegal mining activities.

“There is need to balance the natural cycles between the environment and human beings as it is very sad to note that some communities have resorted to over utilisation and unsustainable consumption patterns of our natural resources, thus breaking the natural balance that we need to survive,” Gandiwa said.

“People need to join hands in ensuring that environmental protection and conservation messages reach all corners of the world, targeting all ages in order to make a significant difference and preserve the environment.”

She applauded journalists that won awards at the event for communicating important messages on environmental issues, adding that it was everyone’s responsibility to protect the environment.

“We have a stewardship responsibility for our environment.  It is everyone’s responsibility to protect the environment, not only those in the conservation industry.”

Related posts:

  1. Stalemate as BCC, Zanu PF vending bays fight continues 
  2. USD cash bonuses explained
  3. Zim to benefit from KAZA survey of elephants 
  4. Govt intervenes to curb agric inputs price hikes 
  5. ‘City dams hold 15 months water supply’ 
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *