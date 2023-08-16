Source: Illegal billboard duo case rages on –Newsday Zimbabwe

The State, led by Shambadzeni Fungura, requested that the pair puts its application in writing.

TWO Harare men who are facing allegations of erecting an illegal billboard in Borrowdale nearly three years ago have filed an application for refusal of further remand.

Grant Russel and Mark Strathen are facing a charge of criminal nuisance.

It is the State’s case that on December 10, 2020 at around 2pm on the opposite side of Celebration Church in Borrowdale, the accused persons erected an illegal billboard containing defamatory information.

The duo is currently challenging a High Court order to proceed to trial.

The duo had filed its application for exception at the lower court, saying the charges were defective and should be quashed, but then Harare magistrate Shane Kubonera dismissed their application saying they raised triable issues.

Aggrieved by the dismissal of their application, they approached the High Court for review, but the upper court again ordered them to proceed to trial and defend themselves.