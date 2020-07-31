Illegitimate Government of Emmerson Mnangagwa could be pressing the self-destruction button by unleashing violence on peaveful demonstrators

Dear Illegitimate Government of Zimbabwe and Zanu PF,

I have read statements by various arms of this illegitimate regime led by Emmerson Mnangagwa promising to attack peaceful demonstrators, and true to their word, I have seen the video of a man dressed in army attire assaulting someone sitting down in a group of other onlooking people who were also sitting. Why would soldiers be used to attack non-violent demonstrators?

This is could be Zimbabwe’s turning point if the regime proceeds to attack non-violent demonstrators who will sit on the ground while the solders, and police force attack them. Fortunately, the United Nations has long observed that the regime has some ulterior motives behind the planned atrocities against peaceful demonstrators as expressed by Liz Throssell of the United Nations Human Rights Office.

None of the people who are planning the demonstration has been heard plotting violence, so the violent regime should not think for the people. This is a test case for the falsely proclaimed democratic principles of the illegitimate regime, and the false anti-corruption claims by the same regime. Allow the people to come out and demonstrate and voice their concerns about corruption, which you falsely claim to fight against. The police must be there to protect the demonstrators from Zanu PF youth who are being encouraged by Chinamasa to attack demonstrators. All people who attack innocent demonstrators must be captured on camera and presented for trial for crimes against humanity.

The illegitimate regime must not pretend that they care about the possibility of demonstrators contracting Covid-19, but they should worry about the Zanu PF youths they intend to unleash onto the streets to attack innocent demonstrators who may be infected by the corona-virus.

Let the people be heard if they chose to express themselves the way they want. The world is watching you Zanu PF and the illegitimate regime of Emmerson Mnangagwa