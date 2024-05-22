Source: ILO engages govt over labour rights abuses -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE International Labour Organisation is engaging the government over accusations of intimidating and harassing union leaders each time they demand better salaries and working conditions.

Early this month, the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) filed a complaint at the ILO about abuse of union leaders.

The complaint was addressed to ILO chairperson — committee on Freedom and Association Evance Rabban Kaluta and Karen Curtis, director-general chief, Freedom of Association Branch International Labour Standards at the international labour body.

In its response dated May 16, ILO said it would approach government over the allegations before they were examined by ILO’s governing body’s committee.

“In accordance with the procedure in force, the text of your communication will be transmitted to government for its observations,” said Curtis in the letter addressed to Artuz.

“However, the committee will proceed to examine the substance of the case even if government’s observations have not been received after a reasonable period of time.”

Curtis urged Artuz to submit more evidence to back up its case.

“Please note that it would also assist the Committee on Freedom of Association if you include in these observations all the information on any administrative or judicial actions related to the alleged facts as well as on their outcomes,” Curtis said.

“I would like to bring to your attention that in its 393rd report of March 2021, paragraph 17, the Committee on Freedom of Association approved a number of measures concerning the functioning of the procedure provided for the examination of complaints.”

The measures included arrangements for optional voluntary conciliation at the national level where it would be possible to request the technical assistance of ILO.

“The use of these new procedures would require the agreement of your organisation, as the complainant, in addition to that of your government,” Curtis added.

State workers are currently at loggerheads with the government over a salary dispute, demanding remuneration equivalent to October 2018 salaries when they were exclusively earning in United States dollars.