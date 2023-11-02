I’m Touch With Chamisa, Says Tshabangu

But speaking on a ZiFM Stereo programme, The Platform, on Wednesday night, Tshabangu said that he and Chamisa have known each other for a long time. He said:

I spoke to him, I have V11s and people will be surprised. We come a long way. I was in his executive when he was chairman of the MDC youth assembly. I am in touch with him. I don’t know his motive, or what he wants to achieve by claiming those things. He hasn’t challenged me in court, why hasn’t he challenged me in court?

During the same interview, Tshabangu accused unnamed CCC members who are close to Chamisa of trying to personalise the party.

Tshabangu said “criminals” have surrounded Chamisa and misled him, thereby destabilisng the party. He said:

We are targeting the criminals around the president, they have put the party in jeopardy by misleading the president and thinking whatever they say is correct. They manipulated (primary election) results from communities. We tried all we could but we can’t fail and correct those things.

Tshabangu also claimed that some of the CCC leaders were behind the recall of 30 of the party’s public office holders, among them members of the National Assembly, Senate and Local Authorities.

He, however, refused to reveal the identities of the CCC leader he is working with saying the matter was still before the courts.