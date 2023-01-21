Source: Imbiber dies after day-long binge – The Southern Eye

A PUMULA man in Bulawayo died after drinking undiluted cane spirits.

Indications are that he drank heavily on Tuesday and then spent the whole of Wednesday asleep.

He was found dead later in the afternoon with froth coming out of his mouth.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube yesterday identified the deceased as Nqobile Masuku (age unknown).

“Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of sudden death of Masuku from Pumula suburb, who died after spending his day drinking undiluted cane spirits. On January 17 at 10pm, Masuku came home drunk. Masuku spent the following day sleeping,” Ncube said.

He said at 5pm, an unnamed friend aged 22 went to check on him, but found him frothing at the mouth.

The friend then called an ambulance, but Masuku was pronounced dead on the spot.