Source: Impressive shortlist for Warriors top job –Newsday Zimbabwe

Winfried Schäfer

Zifa has promised to finally appoint a substantive coach for the senior men’s national soccer team after shortlisting five candidates for the final phase of the recruitment process.

The list of shortlisted candidates includes three German nationals, a Spaniard and a Brazilian.

Winfried Schäfer, who has an Africa Cup of Nations winners medal with Cameroon, Antoine Hey and Michael Nees are the three Germans on the list.

Brazilian Marcio Maximo Barcellos and Spaniard Gerard Nus make up the shortlist.

While the team has been coached by Germans and a Brazilian before, it would be the first time the Warriors will be mentored by a Spanish if Gerard Nus were to be appointed.

The Zifa normalisation committee has promised to conclude the process this week so that the new technical team can start working towards the Afcon qualifiers that start in September.

Zimbabwe have not had a substantive coach since they were banned by Fifa over government interference.

Portuguese coach Baltemar Brito, Norman Mapeza and lately Jairos Tapera have been hired on interim basis since last year.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing recruitment process for the Zimbabwe men’s national team head coach. After an exhaustive search and meticulous selection process, the following applicants have been interviewed for the position: Gerard Nus, Michael Nees, Marcio Maximo Barcellos, Antoine Hey and Winfried Schäfer,” Zifa said in a statement.

Following interviews on Monday a second round will take place this week.

“The preliminary interviews were conducted on July 22. The second round of interviews is scheduled to take place over the next few days, ensuring a thorough evaluation of each candidate’s qualifications, vision and ability to lead our national team to new heights.

“In parallel, Zifa is diligently working on compiling the shortlist for the Mighty Warriors head coach’s position. The interview process for this role is set to be completed by Monday.

“Zifa remains committed to appointing the most qualified and capable coaches to lead our national teams. We believe that these appointments will significantly contribute to the development and success of Zimbabwean football on the international stage,” they said.

All the coaches on the list have impressive CVs with Schaffer the most experienced of the lot having coached Cameroon to Afcon glory in 2002.

Nus worked at Liverpool as a youth team coach as well as for Brighton Hove Albion academy.

Hey is well-versed with the African terrain having coached Rwanda, Kenya, Liberia, Lesotho and Gambia.