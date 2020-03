Source: In Pictures: Day1 of #LockdownZim Harare – NewsDay Zimbabwe

NewsDay gives you updates of the first day of Zimbabwe Harare in pictures

Pictures by Shepherd Tozvireva

#LockdownZim Day 1 in pictures: It seems its not business as usual in #Harare as most businesses are closed. You can share with us your experiences of the beginning of this 21 day #lockdownZim.