In the News: Major Business Shifts in the Gambling Industry

Online gambling has taken the world by storm with many parts of Africa getting caught up in it. Thus, the major business shifts that are taking place are noticeable. We will be discussing what type of shifts these are in this guide. The digital age may be one of the major reasons why the gambling industry (particularly its online sector) has been exploding in recent years.

The increased access to wireless devices and the Internet has allowed more players to check out online casino platforms in South Africa and beyond. Let’s talk more in this guide right here.

New Market Expansions Have Been Prevalent

South Africa is one of many countries that have taken an interest in online gambling since the beginning of the decade. As mentioned, the increase in smartphone penetration could be one of those reasons. As of today, there are over 13 million mobile internet users in South Africa – with that number almost doubling by the end of the decade.

With that many people using the internet via their mobile phones, it means the potential reach for online casino operators has increased. For those who want to check out online casinos available in South Africa on their mobile device, the AskGamblers SA list is the perfect starting point.

Regulatory Shifts and Compliance Challenges

With online casinos becoming more popular than land-based ones, it poses challenges with regulations about gambling in South Africa. While there are laws and regulations in the books pertaining to gambling, they can be seen as pertaining more to the offline casino markets than online ones. That has kicked off plenty of questions on whether or not those regulations actually cover online platforms.

In April 2024, the Democratic Alliance introduced the Remote Gambling Bill to the African National Congress (ANC). The purpose of the bill is to regulate remote gambling inside South Africa – including a licensing system, regulations for operators, and other protection measures. As of this write-up, the bill has yet to be discussed extensively.

This may be an opportunity to watch this space for any updates regarding the status of the legislation. Furthermore, it reminds us that regulation shifts can happen anytime and online casino operators must be ready for any compliance changes, if necessary.

Technological Advancements: Blockchain and AI

Many African nations are witnessing the power of technological advancements including the blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI). The latter has shown that it has plenty of abilities to transform how businesses operate including online casinos. At last year’s GITEX Africa 2023 meeting, AI was also discussed as being one of the solutions to address economic issues on the continent.

This can create a business shift by creating plenty of jobs and providing economic stability in South Africa, especially with the online gambling industry growing. Yet, it’s not AI that is one of the biggest focuses of this industry in particular.

The blockchain has also been making its presence known. Specifically, there has been a wide variety of online casinos that have begun to accept cryptocurrencies as a payment method. It’s been a welcoming addition for many users, particularly those who want anonymity and speed with their online transactions on these platforms.

Not to be outdone, blockchain technology has made it so that each transaction is secure, transparent, and resistant to fraud, ensuring a higher level of trust among users. Both AI and blockchain can also curb fraud in online casino platforms by monitoring suspicious activities and flagging them in real-time, while simultaneously enhancing the overall playing experience for users by ensuring fairness and transparency. Blockchain has already contributed significantly to online casinos by enabling secure cryptocurrency transactions, decentralized gaming, and immutable record-keeping. However, AI’s full impact, particularly in areas like personalized gaming experiences and predictive analytics, remains to be seen, with its potential only beginning to be tapped.

Rest assured, there may be behind-the-scenes testing going on with AI and online casino platforms. It’s only a matter of time before a beta version of an AI feature might appear on a platform for select players to test out and give feedback to the operators. When fully implemented, these technologies could revolutionize the online gambling landscape, offering a safer, faster, and more immersive experience.

Final Thoughts

The gambling industry’s evolution has been ongoing and will stay that way for the foreseeable future. One of the most noticeable driving forces is the technological advancements that will improve the overall player experience. Don’t be shocked that technology like AI and VR make a huge splash in the gambling industry once they arrive on many platforms. In addition, it will hardly come as a surprise that the number of online casino users increases with many people flocking to platforms that have these features.

Finally, blockchain technology has been making inroads that have been convenient for users for payment methods. Security, fraud prevention, and speedy transactions can truly satisfy many users because of the speed and convenience.