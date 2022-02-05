Source: Incessant rains choke Mabelreign sewer system – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY PHYILLIS MBANJE

RESIDENTS of St Andrew’s Park, Mabelreign in Harare have endured perennial sewer crisis, a situation now worsened by incessant rains.

The residents have been experiencing sewer blockages and bursts for years, exposing them to waterborne diseases.

In the latest incident, residents mostly along Horseferry Road have had to live with flowing sewage in their backyards.

There was a nauseating smell of sewage water when the NewsDay Weekender visited the area.

A borehole, which is used by residents from St Andrews and Haig Park, was also surrounded by sewage.

“We are now convinced the water from this public borehole is contaminated,” Gamuchirai Chirasha, who has a small maize field close to the borehole, said.

Residents blame the local authority for failing to fix the sewer challenge.

Council spokesperson Michael Chideme said the local authority “would dispatch a team to urgently look into the matter”.

The local authority has been struggling to address water, sanitation and hygiene issues.