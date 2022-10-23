Source: Incompetent corrupt local authorities will cost CCC vital votes!

As we, in the small town of Redcliff, near one full year without any running water in our taps, more and more urban dwellers – who had already lost hope, and disgruntled with the national government’s ruination of a once prosperous country – are swiftly becoming disenchanted with our opposition-led local authorities, who have turned our lives into a living nightmare.