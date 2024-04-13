Independence flame reaches Manicaland

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Shoppers watch the Independence Flame in Harare yesterday shortly before its departure for Manicaland ahead of the Uhuru celebrations. — Picture: Nicholas Bakili

Remember Deketeke

Herald Correspondent

AS the country prepares to celebrate 44 years of self-rule next week on April 18, the independence flame left Harare yesterday for Manicaland province where it will be lit at Magamba/Butcher site in Rusape.

Magamba/Butcher was a Rhodesian slaughter house outside Rusape, where freedom fighters and innocent men, women and children who supported the struggle for independence.

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga will lead proceedings of the handing over of the independence torch to the Manicaland provincial leadership, today. In Harare, the parade began at the Kopje, the highest point in the city, which has significant historical significance because it was here that the settlers established Fort Salisbury on September 13, 1890. Some of Zimbabwe’s best athletes lit torches from a cauldron resembling the one at the National Sports Stadium.

From today the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage will embark on a roadshow to educate and preach about the importance of the independence flame to Zimbabweans.

Speaking at the lighting ceremony, resident curator, National Heroes Acre Miss Rumbidzai Bvira said the independence flame signifies the rebirth of Zimbabwe after colonial subjugation.

Furthermore, she said the flame symbolises hope for Zimbabwe to attain its aspirations.

“The independence signified the rebirth of Zimbabwe after colonial subjugation and standing for the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters and the rest of the population in their contribution towards the independence of Zimbabwe,” she said.

“It also stands as a light of hope, in it we have faith that our independence will always be there and also stands as inspiration for all Zimbabweans to fight and protect our unity and independence as a nation.” She said the independence flame will travel to all districts in Manicaland province. John Muketsi an ordinary citizen said the independence flame describes Zimbabwe’s path to an upper middle-class economy by 2030.

“The flame to me represents the sacrifices made by those who participated in the liberation struggle, the flame is the light in which we see our future as a country. The flame entails that our future is going to be well and always that our intended goals can be achieved”.