Source: ‘Independent Judiciary the cornerstone rule of law’ -Newsday Zimbabwe

VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga has said that the Judiciary plays a critical oversight role on other organs, adding that interfering with it is detrimental in preserving the rule of law.

He made the remarks on behalf of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was supposed to officiate at the 7th Congress of the Conference of Constitutional Jurisdictions of Africa (CJCA) in Victoria Falls.

“(We want a) Judiciary that is able to undertake and fulfil such a critical role. An independent and impartial Judiciary is the cornerstone of the rule of law in a democratic State,” Chiwenga said.

“It serves to protect human rights and people’s liberties, provides a check on other branches of government and helps secure an environment conducive to economic growth and social cohesion.”

The conference is also being attended by non-African countries that include Albania, Austria and Turkiye.

It is running under the theme Human dignity as a fundamental value and principle: A source of constitutional interpretation, protection of fundamental human rights and application.

Speaking at the same event, Chief Justice Luke Malaba said human dignity is at the heart of constitutionalism, indicating that instruments under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights state that all human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights.

“Human dignity is an intrinsic worth of every person inalienably grounded in his or her very being. Inherent human dignity prevails in and beyond every circumstance a person may encounter,” he said.

“The recognition of inherent human dignity underscores the primacy of the human person and the protection of human rights and freedoms.”

The Statute of the Conference recognises the decision of the African Union to create a mechanism through which it can discharge its duty of protecting fundamental rights.

“Our commitment to the ideals of constitutionalism, and the particular focus on human dignity in this congress, are consistent with the regional objectives of the African Union of promoting and protecting human rights throughout the continent,” Malaba said.

“We must, therefore, take the opportunity to use this platform to advance our commitment to the respect for human rights as an aspect of constitutional democracy.”