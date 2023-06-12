Indigenous apostolic churches call for sanctions removal

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Herald Reporter

Indigenous apostolic churches have called for the unconditional removal of the illegal sanctions imposed by Western countries on Zimbabwe as a result of land reform.

They also urged political parties to uphold and promote peace ahead of the harmonised elections on August 23.

The call was made in Harare last week where thousands of Johanne Masowe church members from different SADC countries gathered in Epworth at the Goshem Shrine for baptism.

President of African Peace, Council and International (APCI) Archbishop Johannes Ndanga said 2023 harmonised elections were a major prayer point adding that they are praying for the removal of illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

’’We are fighting sanctions by engaging those countries which are pushing Zimbabwe backwards. We want to help our leaders in fighting this. Peace is currently needed to promote development.

‘’This is the time we should practise peace. As a church, we do not allow church members to vote for other political parties but support the ruling Government hence we urge church members to vote for Zanu PF. We need to remember that President

Mnangagwa was imposed by God as such we need to support him so as to fulfil God’s instruction. We must not divide our vote. The church vote is needed,’’ he said.

A leader of Johanne Masowe eChishanu Jerusalem Madzibaba Elisha Gwaze said now is the time to pray for the nation adding that peace is the only weapon to ensure development.

‘’It was prophesied long ago that Zimbabwe shall be ruled by a black man, this was referring to Zanu PF. We should pray for our country to ensure peace and unity among Zimbabweans,” he said.

Johanne Masowe eJerusalem prophet Madzibaba Biggie Mutau said the church doctrine encouraged them to support Government adding that other church members should follow suit.

“All churches will be here for baptism. We are here to support the development of our nation. As church leaders, we emphasise on peace because God manifests in a peaceful environment. We encourage people to always stay peaceful in these times. No violence and hatred is needed. We always know that we support the one who was chosen by God. Peace begins with me and spreads to other people,” he said.

Zanu PF Harare provincial commissar Cde Kudakwashe Damson said apostolic churches have applauded their members to pray together in a peaceful manner adding that peace comes with development.

’’We are happy that apostolic churches are supporting the Government. As a party, we work hand in hand with these apostolic churches because we have a good mind set which is critical in the development of our nation. Our God is of peace hence we need to uphold that. Development comes from unity and peace. We applaud these church members for praying together in a peaceful manner,” he said.