Source: Industry minister calls for sustainable industrialisation -Newsday Zimbabwe

Officially opening the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) annual congress in Victoria Falls on Wednesday, the minister emphasised the importance of innovation and eco-friendly practices.

INDUSTRY and Commerce minister Mangaliso Ndhlovu has urged businesses to embrace the principles of sustainable industrialisation to safeguard the environment for future generations.

Officially opening the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) annual congress in Victoria Falls on Wednesday, the minister emphasised the importance of innovation and eco-friendly practices.

“As we gather here in the magnificent City of Victoria Falls, we are reminded of the immense potential that lies within our borders,” he said.

“Our rich natural resources, industrious people and strategic location providing us with a solid foundation upon which we can build a fortified and diversified economy. To fully realise this potential, we must embrace the principles of sustainable industrialisation.

“We must innovate and adopt practices that not only drive economic growth but also safeguard our environment for future generations. This is not just a moral imperative; it is a strategic necessity in an increasingly eco-conscious global market.”

Ndhlovu underscored the need to explore new avenues for growth and to invest in green technologies.

He said Cabinet has approved the 2024 National Voluntary review, which is a self-assessment mechanism on progress towards the alignment of the country’s sustainable development efforts with global and regional frameworks.

“I am pleased to note that as a country under the second republic, we have made tremendous strides in 14 of the 17 SDGs. Indeed, this is no mean feat, but a lot more can and will be done,” he noted.

Ndhlovu said the government remained committed to creating an enabling environment for businesses to flourish and is continuously working to improve infrastructure, streamline regulatory frameworks and provide the necessary support for innovation and entrepreneurship.

“Our goal is to ensure that Zimbabwe is not only open for business but is a preferred destination for investment,” the minister said.

“In order to achieve that goal, I call on every stakeholder to contribute to that objective in whatever way possible.”

He said the event continues to attract the presence of international speakers and delegates from the region and beyond.

This, according to him, provides avenues for enhanced information sharing and mutually beneficial collaboration that transcends historical borders.

“Let us embrace this opportunity to unlock new frontiers, drive sustainable industrialisation and build a brighter, greener future for all of our people,” he said.

Ndhlovu said the country was working on a transitional industrial reconstruction and growth plan which seeks to realign its Industrial Development Policy with the National Development Strategy 2.

The plan seeks to address fundamental structural weaknesses in the manufacturing sector, resetting it to be able to contribute upwards of 20% to the country’s gross domestic product.

He also revealed that efforts were underway to promote energy efficiency and renewable energy, with companies and regulatory bodies collaborating to adopt cleaner technologies.

“Climate-smart business growth, particularly in sectors like agriculture and tourism, is essential for reducing emissions and building resilience,” he noted.

“While challenges such as access to finance and technical expertise persist, Zimbabwe is poised for transformative change by leveraging its renewable energy resources and commitment to sustainability.

“There is need also to explore innovative climate financing options for sustained green growth of the manufacturing sector.”

Ndhlovu said the recurring droughts, which affect the communities including the business sectors, signal the urgent need to holistically address climate change.