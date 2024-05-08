Source: Industry ministry officials fingered in licence scam –Newsday Zimbabwe

SOME officials in the Industry and Commerce ministry are allegedly conniving with unscrupulous dealers to resell import licences they acquire at US$100, it has emerged.

NewsDay understands that the dealers are selling the import licences at amounts ranging from US$300 to US$5 000, depending on the commodity to be imported.

Some of the licences being resold are for agricultural products, vehicles, fuel and construction materials, among other goods.

In a Press statement yesterday, the ministry confirmed that there are people who are illegally reselling import licences.

“It has come to the attention of the Ministry of [Industry] and Commerce that some businesspeople are selling import licences they would have obtained from the ministry for only US$100,” the statement read.

“The ministry has zero tolerance for corruption and it is in this regard that we expect the business community to operate with integrity. All importers are hereby urged to observe proper procedures for obtaining import licences.”

Some cheeky Industry ministry officials are allegedly turning down bona fide import licence applications so that desperate importers and businesspeople turn to the unscrupulous dealers for the licences.

The dealers are also approaching foreigners without legal documents to import goods on their behalf for a fee.

In 2021, three Industry and International Trade ministry officers were arrested for stealing 80 receipt books which they used to illegally issue import licence documents to car importers at US$300 each.

Andrew Mateveke, Erica Mhaka and Elijah Mukanjari were apprehended by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission after prejudicing the State of US$120 000.

According to the ministry, companies wishing to obtain licences must submit detailed applications outlining their line of business, product details and purchase/selling prices per unit.

The provision of total consignment value and justification for import/export are also mandatory. Verification documents like the Certificate of Incorporation, CR14, tax clearance certificate, Standard Development Fund levy receipt, proforma invoice and a copy of the last used licence must also be attached.