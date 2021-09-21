Inequalities at the heart of uneven progress in the AIDS response

0

Source: Inequalities at the heart of uneven progress in the AIDS response – Zimbabwe | ReliefWeb

People living with HIV, people newly infected in the past six months, and HIV testing and treatment cascade, adults (aged 15+ years), Zimbabwe and Mozambique, 2020. © UNAIDS

Progress against HIV has been uneven. The gains made through people-centred approaches within the highest performing HIV programmes have been tempered by insufficient action in other countries.

Zimbabwe has been an HIV testing and treatment leader. The southern African country’s AIDS Levy has mobilized a significant amount of domestic funding, communities are strongly engaged in service delivery and international financial and technical support has been strong and consistent. Eighty-two per cent of adults living with HIV in the country have suppressed viral loads. Neighbouring Mozambique, by contrast, has lagged behind the regional average, leaving nearly half (44%) of adults living with HIV in the country with unsuppressed viral loads. Conflict, climate change, high levels of poverty and poor health infrastructure are among the country’s many challenges.

Related posts:

  1. Southern Africa now needs new breed of leaders who bravely stand with the oppressed in the region 
  2. Ekusileni Medical Centre opens for severe COVID-19 cases
  3. Reconstruction of Seke Road begins 
  4. Victoria Falls installs solar streetlights
  5. Marange teen mother’s parents face arrest
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *