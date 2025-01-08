Source: Ingutsheni rehabilitation stalled by funding constraints – The Southern Eye

INGUTSHENI Hospital chief executive officer Nemache Mawere has said they are awaiting funds from government to revamp the facility within the institution to be one of the drug rehabilitation centres in the city.

Mawere told Southern Eye that such projects usually take time to complete especially when funded by the government.

“We are still waiting for capital from the government to refurbish the building. We are likely to get it after a while because as you know government projects usually take time to finish,” he said.

“We are still waiting for the national taskforce because the same (to identify the buildings) was done in Harare and in Bindura.”

He said they hoped the funding would be part of the current budget.

“The building needs a serious revamp. But all I can say now is that the hospital as a whole is having surplus in terms of food and medication. Last year we were facing challenges but for now we are covered for the next two to three months,” he said.

Government in partnership with Bulawayo City Council in October last year identified abandoned buildings for renovation and use as rehabilitation centres for drug abusers.

Authorities at Ingutsheni Hospital recently told Southern Eye that at least 90% of patients at the facility suffer from drug and substance abuse mental conditions.

Reports indicate that a significant number of new admissions at Ingutsheni are patients suffering from alcohol, drug and illegal substance abuse.

Government has admitted that the country is facing a growing problem of substance abuse especially among unemployed youth.