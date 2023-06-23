Source: Insights into Chiwenga’s lavish wedding anniversary -Newsday Zimbabwe

ONLY few close relatives and friends might have had the privilege to attend Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga and wife Miniyothabo Baloyi Chiwenga’s first wedding anniversary, but thanks to social media, the public has been accorded the chance to catch a glimpse of the event.

An army colonel, Baloyi Chiwenga, married Zimbabwe’s second-in-command and Health and Child Care minister last year after the latter’s bitter divorce with former model Marry Mubaiwa.

As they celebrated their first anniversary, Baloyi Chiwenga on Wednesday posted a collage of pictures on her Facebook page in reminiscence.

“Today, one year nine days ago I married my muntu . . . Happy anniversary to us,” she posted on her Facebook page where she attached a series of pictures from the event.

Some Facebook users joined the couple in celebrating, wishing them the best on their anniversary.

Baloyi Chiwenga is a fashionista who runs Kolamminnie Pvt Ltd T\A Style By Minnie which runs high-end boutiques in Harare.

Style By Minnie has dressed many celebrities among them footballer Marvelous Nakamba and model Faith Candy as well as top business executives. Baloyi Chiwenga is one of the sharp minds in the Zimbabwe National Army. She speaks six languages including Mandarin, French and Zulu, among others.

She is a linguist/Chinese translator and Chinese lecturer at Zimbabwe Staff College. She is also said to be a Mandarin for Business lecturer at the Harare Institute of Technology.

On the academic side, Baloyi Chiwenga holds a doctorate in Business Studies from the Midlands State University and two Masters degrees from the University of Zimbabwe and the Midlands State University.