Insiza villagers cross swords with Chief Mafu

VILLAGERS in Insiza, Matabeleland South province, are up in arms with their chief for allegedly shielding an abusive village head from censure.

The villagers have been demanding the removal of village head, Anton Msimanga, over various allegations, including those of being abusive.

Chief Dambisamahubo Mafu has, however, allegedly vowed not to remove Msimanga who was elevated to the post by his late father, Chief Vezi Maduna, in 2016.

Villagers in Malole B, Chetumbu area, Nhlangano line under Insiza district recently petitioned Chief Mafu and headman Nhlokotshwane Mafu over the conduct of the village head.

In response to the petitions Chief Mafu last month held a meeting with the villagers in Chetumbu area, where he reportedly told his subjects that he would not remove Msimanga from his position.

In an interview, a villager, Trust Malunga, said Chief Mafu told the villagers that Msimanga was put in office by Chief Maduna and would not be removed by anyone unless he [Maduna] wakes up from his grave.

“As villagers, we suffer from abuse and we have had our voices silenced. When we try to stand up for ourselves, our village head verbally abuses us. Due to Msimanga’s numerous incidents of violent abuse, several villagers have sought court protection orders against him,” Malunga said.

“We have sent petitions to Chief Mafu and even our headman, to no avail. We, therefore, kindly appeal for help from the responsible authorities.”

Another villager, Thabo Moyo (54), said she was also a victim of the alleged abuse.

“At times, he will just shout at me saying because he is the village head, he has power to have me banished from the village,” she said.

In an interview, Msimanga denied the allegations.

“The chief is going to chase them (complainants) away because they are abusing me, a village head who is working for the President. He is also going to chase away all those talking about him in newspapers. I am not abusive, that is why Chief Mafu is keeping me. If I was abusive, he would have demoted me by now,” he said.

Chief Mafu did not answer his phone.

The headman confirmed having received the petition against Msimanga.

“I am not concerned about this, I am concerned about how things should be resolved.

“It is good for the journalists to be concerned about this issue because this is also a public office,” he added.