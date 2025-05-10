Source: Interviews of Candidates for Appointment as Labour Court Judges
The Judicial Service Commission [JSC] has announced that the second and final stage of interviews of candidates for appointment as Labour Court judges will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday the 27th and 28th May in the Jacaranda Room at the Rainbow Towers Hotel, Harare, starting at 8:30 in the morning. There are eight vacancies to be filled.
The interviews will be open to the media and members of the public.
The candidates to be interviewed are:
Tuesday 27th May
- Bepura Innocent
- Bhebhe (née Ruhwaya) Chipo
- Chivasa Estere
- Chiwaridzo Marko
Tafirenyika
- Gapara Martin Ray
- Gatawa Tinevimbo
- Gonesi Evidence
- Hare Mary-Grace Nyarai
- Hove Thompson
- Jaravani Motion
- Machingauta Naison
- Makwande Bianca
- Manwere Taurai
- Mapara Edward
- Mapendere Elias Zanondoga
- Masango Joseph
- Mawire Johnlife
Tungamirai
- Mupeiwa Nowell
- Mupindu Sandra
- Murambasvina
Ignatious
- Mzyece Rodin
- Ndirowei Donald
Osmond
- Nzero Ignatious
- Rutanhira Archford
- Tsikwa Clever Garikai
- Unzemoyo Godfrey Simbarashe
- Ziyaduma Garudzo
- Zuyu Judith Dudzai
Candidates are expected to be at the venue by 8 a.m. on the day of their interview
In due course the JSC will publish a detailed programme of events for the two days at the venue of the interviews.
Please address any queries to the Secretary of the JSC at:
JSC House, No 161 Josiah Chinamano Avenue, Harare
Email address: secretary@jsc.org.zw
Telephone numbers: +263 8688007448, 0242-706 260
Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information supplied.
