Interviews of Candidates for Appointment as Labour Court Judges

0

Source: Interviews of Candidates for Appointment as Labour Court Judges

COURT WATCH 4/2025

The Judicial Service Commission [JSC] has announced that the second and final stage of interviews of candidates for appointment as Labour Court judges will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday the 27th and 28th May in the Jacaranda Room at the Rainbow Towers Hotel, Harare, starting at 8:30 in the morning.  There are eight vacancies to be filled.

The interviews will be open to the media and members of the public.

The candidates to be interviewed are:

Tuesday 27th May

 

  1. Bepura Innocent
  2. Bhebhe (née Ruhwaya) Chipo
  3. Chivasa Estere
  4. Chiwaridzo Marko
    Tafirenyika
  5. Gapara Martin Ray
  6. Gatawa Tinevimbo
  7. Gonesi Evidence
  8. Hare Mary-Grace Nyarai
  9. Hove Thompson
  10. Jaravani Motion
  11. Machingauta Naison
  12. Makwande Bianca
  13. Manwere Taurai
  14. Mapara Edward

 

Tuesday 27th May

 

  1. Mapendere Elias Zanondoga
  2. Masango Joseph
  3. Mawire Johnlife
    Tungamirai
  4. Mupeiwa Nowell
  5. Mupindu Sandra
  6. Murambasvina
    Ignatious
  7. Mzyece Rodin
  8. Ndirowei Donald
    Osmond
  9. Nzero Ignatious
  10. Rutanhira Archford
  11. Tsikwa Clever Garikai
  12. Unzemoyo Godfrey Simbarashe
  13. Ziyaduma Garudzo
  14. Zuyu Judith Dudzai

Candidates are expected to be at the venue by 8 a.m. on the day of their interview

In due course the JSC will publish a detailed programme of events for the two days at the venue of the interviews.

Please address any queries to the Secretary of the JSC at:

JSC House, No 161 Josiah Chinamano Avenue, Harare

Email address:  secretary@jsc.org.zw

Telephone numbers:  +263 8688007448, 0242-706 260

Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information supplied.

Related posts:

  1. Open Committee Meetings and Public Hearings on the State Service (Pensions) Bill This Week
  2. Vacancies for Labour Court Judges : Announcement by JSC
  3. Bill Watch 10/2025: This Week in Parliament
  4. ‘End of official rate-based pricing, not exchange rate relaxation’ 
  5. BILL WATCH 13/2025 [29th April 2025]
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *