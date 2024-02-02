Source: Intimate experience awaits DStv viewers –Newsday Zimbabwe

Mostly in urban areas people celebrate the day by spending big on lingerie, flowers, cakes and dinner dates among other gifts. Shops as well as vendors cash in on flower and doll sales among other charming goods.

FEBRUARY, the shortest month of the year which has become synonymous with love as many people celebrate Saint Valentine’s Day, is upon us.

Originating as a Western Christian feast day honouring an early saint named Valentinus, Valentine’s Day is recognised annually on February 14 as a significant cultural, religious and commercial celebration of romance and love around the world.

The day is used to celebrate the love that people have for one another from simple friendship to marital relationship.

Mostly in urban areas people celebrate the day by spending big on lingerie, flowers, cakes and dinner dates among other gifts. Shops as well as vendors cash in on flower and doll sales among other charming goods.

While Valentine’s Day seems to be one of the busiest days of the year which brings brisk business to most restaurants, boutiques, salons and lodges as families celebrate love, on the small screen, Digital Satellite Television (DStv)’s February programming brings love to every subscribed person.

In a statement, the sub-Saharan African direct broadcast satellite service owned by MultiChoice said love was in the air and this February it was painting the town red with an exciting, unique and romantic content line-up.

“Welcome to the month of love — a time when DStv becomes the cupid of content, aiming its arrow straight at viewers hearts, whether snuggling up with your significant other, chilling solo, or spending quality time with family,” DStv said.

“There is truly something for everyone on DStv this February so get connected and stay connected to DStv during the month of love. Whether you are on the go or at home, don’t miss out on this love-filled content journey.”

As part of the love parade, Single and Mingle season 15 airs on Moja 9.9, starting this Saturday, February 3 at 18:00. This show takes blind dating to a whole new level, mixing a pinch of drama with a sprinkle of intrigue.

“Romcom lovers, E! has a surprise for you! Starting Monday February 5, every weekday at 17:15, enjoy a feast of romantic movies that will set the mood for love. Another love themed production, Love & Translation is set to premiere on TLC, on Valentine’s Day at 21:00,” said DStv.

“Imagine the possibility of romance without a common language. This show (Love & Translation) features three American bachelors and 12 women from nine different countries, each searching for love without a word of English. It is a heart-fluttering journey that shows love needs no translation.”

As part of DStv’s February programming, children and families are also catered for.

“Children and families we have got you covered too. Catch The Love Bug on Cartoon Network, on Valentine’s Day at 14:55, a heart-warming collection from Adventure Time to Teen Titans Go and Cartoonito joins in the fun from 16:00 with favourites like Zig & Sharko and Masha and the Bear,” DStv noted.

For the diverse tastes in every family, Studio Universal offers a Valentine’s Day movie marathon featuring hits from Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation to A Thin Line Between Love and Hate.

“There is more for the love hungry. 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? Season 2, airing from Thursday February 29 at 22:40 on TLC, offers a sneak peek into the lives of our favourite couples post-marriage. It is a behind-the-scenes look at love that you won’t want to miss.”

For nature and love enthusiasts, Wild About Love on Wild Earth, airs on Wednesday February 14 at 16:00. This is an inspiring celebration of love in the African wilderness, from mating rituals to courtship dances.