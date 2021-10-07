Investigation: How Viktor Sheiman’s son secretly mines gold in Zimbabwe

In March 2018, Viktor Sheiman, the then Head of Belarus President’s Property Management Directorate, paid an official visit to Zimbabwe where he and Winston Chitando, Minister of Mines and Mining Development, agreed to establish a joint mining company.

The company was called Zim Goldfields. What was it engaged in, and who reaped the benefits? What does it have to do with Sergei Sheiman, Viktor Sheiman’s son? All this and more in the investigation conducted by the Lithuanian Investigative Journalism Center “Siena,” the OCCRP, Belsat TV, and with input from Euroradio.

Buried alive

The governments of both countries didn’t make a big deal of the event, and neither did the media. Zim Goldfields could’ve kept operating on the down-low if not for the accident.

In November 2020, a Chinese company got to Mutasa district and started filling the abandoned gold mines. It turned out they were not totally abandoned as ten local artisanal miners had found their death buried alive there. Only two bodies were discovered, the rest were never retrieved.