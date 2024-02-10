Source: Iran to improve trade, economic relations with Zim -Newsday Zimbabwe

IRAN has pledged to improve trade and economic relations with Zimbabwe in a major boost to the country’s efforts to lure more foreign direct investments.

The remarks were made by Islamic Republic of Iran ambassador to Zimbabwe, Abbas Navazani yesterday at a local hotel to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Victory of the Islamic Revolution.

The celebrations coincided with the birthday anniversary of Prophet Muhammad considered as the prophet of peace and moral virtues.

“Regarding the mutual relations with Zimbabwe, Iran and Zimbabwe have always enjoyed cordial relations dating back to the time of the liberation struggle. In this regard the exchange of high-ranking delegations between the two countries has increased,” he said.

“Following the holding of the ninth Joint Political and Economic Commission in Tehran last year, efforts to promote business interaction between the two countries (Zimbabwe and Iran) ramped up. The two parties signed several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) whereby economic and commercial contracts were also concluded between the parties in various fields.” Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga signed medical co-operation MoUs when he visited Iran last year.

Agriculture, Lands, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development minister Anxious Masuka, also visited Iran and signed an agricultural MoU with his counterpart.

Navazani said the business interaction between the two countries has grown rapidly and dramatically by eight-fold in recent two years.

“The bilateral relations between the two countries (Zimbabwe and Iran are ever increasing despite the existence of the illegal and cruel sanctions against the two countries. In this regard, Iran will always stand by the government and people of Zimbabwe, and we will overcome these current economic challenges by working tirelessly together,” Navazani said.

He saluted local private companies who are supporting the friendship between Zimbabwe and Iran and the Iranian diaspora who have also been supportive of the development of the friendly relations between the two countries.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade acting minister, Amon Murwira, said Zimbabwe attaches great importance to bilateral relations with Iran.

“Our two countries enjoy excellent bilateral relations dating back to our pre-independence period. The noticeable upward trend in our trade and economic engagements is a good sign of the potential the two countries (Zimbabwe and Iran) have in expanding them in the various sectors of our economies,” he said.