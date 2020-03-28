Is the German Betano Casino a scam?

With some many new online casino launches, it can be difficult to tell which are worth spending your money on and which might be better avoided. However, Betano casino promises to bring a new level of professionalism, quality and consistency to the online casino world, so despite being a relative newcomer to the scene, it may be worth exploring further what this new site has to offer.

Betano casino, a subsidiary of online casino Stoiximan, launched around two years ago. Forming a deal with VfB Stuttgart, who are a premier team as part of the German football league or Bundesliga, it seems Betano are looking to become a major player when it comes to sports betting in Europe. This three-year deal hopes to give the site time to establish themselves as a household name when it comes to online casinos. By aligning themselves to a top thirty European international football team via the VfB Stuttgart deal, Betano are hoping to not only drive domestic visitors to the site, but also other European visitors too who follow the Bundesliga. Currently one of the leading gaming providers in Greece, the brand currently is also available for players to access in Portugal, Romania, Germany and is continuing to expand throughout Europe. Head of Casino for the Stoiximan and Betano Group is John Kalamvokis, who promises that the brand is primarily concerned with establishing themselves as having a reputation for quality, professionalism and international growth built on a foundation of this strong reputation. Although a little early in their career to tell, it does seem that Betano have all the tools in place at this early stage to achieve their objectives.

Should You be Concerned about Placing your Bets with Them?

At the present time, it seems there are no obvious concerns at to the validity of the site, with certainly no suggestion that the Betano casino is a scam. Indeed, chief marketing officer for Betano, Panos Konstantopoulos, cites his desire for the online betting site to become known as the ‘king of sports’. It looks as if the Stuttgart deal is only the beginning for the ambitious Betano brand and Konstantopoulos emphasises his desire for Betano to become synonymous with linking fans to their favourite clubs, establishing a community feel to their online betting services. In terms of practicality, the site offers extensive customer support, with live chat available as well as email and phone contact availability. Players can currently only deposit and withdraw in euros, with a minimum withdrawal of 10 euros, a fairly low-level threshold which is good. Depending on payment method, cash can be in your account from as little as 24 hours with e-wallets, 3-6 days for wire transfers and 4-5 days if you are using a credit card. Betano use all main payment methods, from Maestro and MasterCard to Skrill and PayPal and offer bonuses and welcome deposit amounts for those just joining the site. As the brand has publicly stated their desire to expand and grow, it is likely that new currencies will be added in the future, with the United Kingdom and the United States clearly on their list of potential countries to expand to. It seems that Betano are focused on attracting new consumers and are also keen to retain existing visitors, updating their most popular games on a regular basis and continuing to stay focused on creating a easy to navigate, visually appealing site. (German Source: Betano Casino Erfahrungen)

What Effect has Betano had on the German Online Casino Marketplace?

This desire to implement a more community-based feel to sports gambling could see a change in the way German bookkeepers are choosing to host betting sites. Betano as a brand recognises that consumer engagement is key to a successful casino business and are already making steps to attract and retain consumers. As Betano have now such a close association with the Bundesliga, the brand is hoping that this will encourage more consumers than ever to have faith in their brand and feel confident in placing their bets through them. The online betting marketplace continues to grow and expand, and Betano acknowledge that visibility through sponsorship is a good way for companies and brands to rise to the top of their game faster than ever before. Although Betano have made no secret of the fact that they are looking to evolve outside of Germany and appeal to a wide variety of consumers, they do still acknowledge how important it is for the brand to pay homage to their German roots and respect that heritage. Betano remains an indelibly German brand who are keen to celebrate German sports and of course, German football.

What Types of Betting and Gaming does Betano Casino Offer?

Although Betano have burst onto the casino marketplace by aligning themselves to a prominent football team, it seems that this is only the beginning when it comes to their desire to establish themselves in the world of sports betting. Consumers can also choose to bet on other sports, including other sports leagues outside of Germany, watersports, track and field, athletics and basketball. Alongside their already strong relationship with football, Betano are now also branching out to become sponsors of another popular German sport – handball. Indeed, last year Betano were the official sponsors of EHF (European Handball Federation) Champions League and the EHF Final 4

which was held in Cologne. As a brand, they are continuing to converse with other organisations and teams to continue to expand their visibility and presence as a casino brand.