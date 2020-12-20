Source: Israeli investors eye diamond sector | The Sunday Mail

Sunday Mail Reporter

A NUMBER of investors from Israel have expressed interest in investing in Zimbabwe’s diamond sector, with some of them keen on setting up a massive cutting and polishing plant in the country.

Under Government’s Economic Diplomacy thrust, President Mnangagwa appointed Mr Ronny Levi Musan as Honorary Consul to Israel and the envoy has already hit the ground running in wooing investors from his country to Zimbabwe.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Mr Musan, who is currently in Zimbabwe on a working visit, said investors from Israel are willing to buy diamonds and also beneficiate the precious stones.

“I have established links with a number of investors who are willing to buy diamonds. More importantly, we are keen on establishing a huge and highly advanced factory for cutting and polishing of diamonds, selling them at higher prices on the basis of a profit-sharing partnership with the merchants,” he said.

Mr Musan said in 2021, he will set up a diamond office in Israel to link investors to Zimbabwe.

Israel has one of the most advanced agricultural systems in the world and Mr Musan said during his ongoing visit to Zimbabwe, he had engaged a number of farmers who will receive training to tap into this technology.

He also revealed that he had identified investors to partner Zimbabwean farmers in meat processing.

“The State of Israel consumes a lot of meat from distant South American countries. The rabbis who are sent from Israel to South America to slaughter the cows according to Jewish law, do not see their families for months because of this. Zimbabwe has very high quality beef and it is geographically much closer to Israel. We want to establish an advanced slaughterhouse to export meat to Israel. It will help Israel and promote the local industry in Zimbabwe.”

At the start of his visit to Zimbabwe, Mr Musan expressed his support to the Zimbabwe is Open for Business campaign during a meeting with President Mnangagwa.