Source: Italian benchmark for local authorities – herald

Mukudzei Chingwere in Assisi, Italy

ZIMBABWEAN urban local authorities, most of which are reeling under incompetent and derelict management, have been presented with an opportunity to benchmark and get peer collaborative assistance from the resort town of Assisi in Italy.

The envisaged partnership was thrashed out by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga when he met the Assisi Municipal Council president, Ms Donatella Casciarri, here yesterday.

Ms Casciarri was accompanied by councillors – Paula Vitali and Isabel Fischi – and the meeting is part of central Government efforts to help opposition-dominated urban local authorities that are consistently failing to deliver on their mandate, thus fostering medieval diseases such as cholera, typhoid and the recent bed bugs menace.

Early indications are that the Italian City of Assisi wants to help its Zimbabwean counterparts in areas such as technological transfer, education support and effective governance and sustainable city management strategies.

“We discussed mutual collaboration, with the Vice President, we also thanked them for visiting the Basilica of St Francis, which embodies all the symbols of Franciscanism,” Councillor Fischi told journalists after the meeting.

“From this day on, we hope to start a real bridge, as the Vice President was saying, between Zimbabwe and Assisi for common matters like education, cultural exchanges, social unity, and) friendship.

“We would really like this day to be a new start. We want to champion education cooperation because it (development and progress) starts from education, when people are educated, when they have the knowledge, they have the power to change things.

“Nowadays, education is about technology, we are experiencing fast change through artificial intelligence. We are ready to start cooperation with Zimbabwe and share our experiences with Zimbabwe,” she said.

Assisi is a small town in Italy known for its rich history and as the birthplace of St Francis.

Its economy primarily relies on tourism, contributing to the broader Umbria region’s Gross Domestic Product.

When compared to larger European cities, Assisi is noted for its effective local management and community engagement in preserving its cultural heritage.

VP Chiwenga said local authorities can learn from Assisi’s focus on education and community engagement to improve governance in Zimbabwe.

“Assisi, home to the St Francis of Assisi Basilica, is where St Francis began his transformative work and ultimately passed away,” said VP Chiwenga.

“Although this town has a modest population of around 28 000, the impact of St Francis’ mission resonates globally. Our visit here is part of the Pilgrimage of Hope initiated by the late Pope Francis, which continues until next year.

“There is so much our local authorities can learn from Assisi. The emphasis on education and community engagement is vital for fostering sustainable development.

“I hope we draw inspiration from Assisi to enhance our own local governance and education systems.”

He also said the Franciscans have produced countless missionaries committed to education and community service.

“In Zimbabwe, we have our own St Francis of Assisi in Chivhu, which, despite its smaller order, has greatly contributed to local education,” said VP Chiwenga.

“Notably, a Franciscan priest, Father Pascal, received the prestigious Monomutapa honour, typically reserved for heads of state, for his remarkable contributions.”