Source: It’s now time to lead Zim: Chamisa –Newsday Zimbabwe

FORMER Citizens Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has revealed that he is preparing and planning for his imminent rise to the country’s presidency.

Addressing scores of villagers during his uncle, Chamunorwa Chamisa’s memorial service in Masvingo recently, Chamisa said leading the country required clean hands.

He, however, revealed that he had planned to lead street protests, but was advised against winning the leadership position through bloodshed.

“God wants this country to be built with clean hands, not individuals who have spilt blood, people who kill people, not people who murder citizens and people who steal,” he said.

Chamisa urged his followers to trust his judgement, stressing the need for people who have a clean human rights record while expressing his commitment to non-violence.

“The late [opposition MDC founding father Morgan] Tsvangirai died without fulfilling his goals, but we are there to do that. You should not be scared of what is happening because it points to an end to our suffering.

“The time has come and we are there to make sure that we realise the goal. We are ready. I am planning ahead of this reality,” he said.

Chamisa said he would not take part in the evil and would work on his programmes in a transparent manner.

“We are planning across the whole spectrum, we are praying hard. I was told not spill blood. I had said I would go onto the streets with my supporters and God told me to stop. He warned me against taking power using force. God advised me against leading street protests,” he said.