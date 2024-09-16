Bail granting follows weeks of intense lobbying for her release by rights activists

HARARE – Nicole Chabata, an Ordinary Level student who was arrested alongside Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) faction leader Jameson Timba and 76 party activists, is finally out on bail.

Chabata, 18, was granted US$50 bail by Harare magistrate, Collet Ncube this Monday following a successful attempt, the third such bid since her arrest June 16 this year.

The same magistrate had last week put the teen on her defence, ruling that she and other 65 activists have a case to answer.

Twelve suspects were cleared of any wrongdoing at the close of the state’s case.

As part of her bail conditions, Chabata was ordered not to interfere with witnesses, to continue residing at her given address and to report every last Friday of each month until her matter is finalised.

Her bail granting follows intense lobbying for her unconditional release and acquittal by both human and student rights activists in the past few days.

Chabata is set to sit for her final examinations starting this coming month.

Meanwhile, lawyers representing the remaining activists intend to file more applications this Tuesday before bail ruling for the remaining 65 suspects is handed down same day.

Timba and fellow opposition activists landed in the dock after they were seized during a raid by anti-riot police at the former senator’s Harare home June 16 for allegedly holding an illegal gathering.

They were commemorating the Day of the African Child, celebrated on the continent 16 June of every year.

Prosecutors allege that officers had visited the home of the opposition politician to enquire on what was taking place but were met by activists who started pelting them with stones.

Police used some teargas during the arrest.

The activists all deny the allegations.