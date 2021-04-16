Japan provides further support to improve food security in Zimbabwe

The Government of Japan has contributed US$ 1.25 million through the World Food Programme (WFP) to support vulnerable, food insecure communities in Zimbabwe that have been severely impacted by climate shocks and COVID-19

To address the root causes of food insecurity and achieve Sustainable Development Goal 2 –

Zero Hunger – WFP recognises that it is important to forge such partnerships in order to

undertake long term strategies to secure a brighter future for these communities.

Japan’s contribution comes at a time when many in the country are struggling to feed

themselves as a result of successive droughts and a dire economic situation which has been

exacerbated by COVID-19.

H.E. Mr Satoshi Tanaka, the Ambassador of Japan to Zimbabwe, said that “In collaboration

with WFP, the Government of Japan continues to deliver support from the people of Japan to

the most vulnerable communities in Zimbabwe, focusing on improving their nutrition and

building their resilience. We hope that this assistance will help to alleviate their hardship during

the current humanitarian crisis, and make them more resilient to climate shocks in the future”.

WFP Country Director and Representative, Francesca Erdelmann, noted that the Government

of Japan is one of WFP’s largest donors and their assistance would go a long way.

“This contribution will enable Zimbabwean communities to move out of food insecurity and

towards sustainable livelihoods. It will not only provide immediate access to food support for

the most vulnerable, but will also sustainably address the long-term food security of rural

communities by rehabilitating and building productive community assets such as small weir

dams, nutrition gardens, cattle dip tanks and fish ponds. It will also go towards training the

assisted communities in the management of these assets and in skills such as financial

literacy, among others”, she added.

The support from Japan will assist 11,080 people in building community and household assets

in the districts of Mount Darwin and Matobo. As well as small dams, fish ponds, dip tanks, and

irrigated vegetable gardens and orchards, assets include improved fields through water

conservation activities, such as by filling gullies, making terraces or soil bunds, and planting

trees. It will help to advance WFP’s shared efforts to protect and improve the food security of

the women, girls, boys and men in Zimbabwe.

For many years, Japan has contributed to food assistance and community resilience-building

activities for vulnerable communities in Zimbabwe through WFP, with over US$ 23 million

provided in funding since 2019. It has also supported much-needed nutrition for expectant

mothers staying at the Government of Zimbabwe’s Maternity Waiting Homes across the

country. In February this year, Japan contributed US$ 4.5 million to WFP’s Urban Food

Security and Resilience-Building Programme, which is providing vulnerable and food insecure

households in urban areas with monthly electronic vouchers (e-vouchers) for food.