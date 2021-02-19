Jarvis and Zimrights challenge massive hike in deposit fines

A HUMAN rights lawyer and Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) have filed an urgent chamber application at Harare High Court seeking an order to stop government from implementing or enforcing new deposit fines which it recently purported to have authorised.

In an urgent chamber application filed by Tonderai Bhatasara of

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, human rights lawyer Sheila Jarvis

and ZimRights argued that government had erred by purporting to

approve increases in deposit fines which police officers manning check

points and roadblocks have already begun to implement.

Government gazetted Statutory Instrument (SI) 25/2021 in an

Extraordinary Gazette published on Monday 25 January 2021, which had

the effect of increasing all deposit fines.

Jarvis and ZimRights said the enforcement of SI 25/2021 is a legal

nullity and contravenes their right to equality and non-discrimination

enshrined in section 56 of the Constitution.

The human rights lawyer and the human rights organisation said given

the massive increases in the fines compared to the income levels of

the general population, there is reasonable apprehension of

irreparable harm that will be caused to many offenders who would fail

to pay the increased fines yet eventually SI 25/2021 would be set

aside.

Jarvis and ZimRights contended that the law requires the Minister of

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs to get Parliament’s approval

before increasing deposit fines levels.

SI 25/2021, Jarvis and ZimRights argued, is invalid in that it was not

made in accordance with section 280(6) of the Criminal Law

(Codification and Reform Act), which says “A statutory instrument may

not be made in terms of subsection (5) unless a draft has been laid

before and approved by resolution of Parliament.

The human rights lawyer and ZimRights stated that with no swipe

machines or ticket-books at roadblocks plus little cash available,

amid the obtaining economic challenges, there is a real risk of higher

fines causing real hardship and corruption.

Jarvis and ZimRights wants the respondents, who were listed as

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Hon. Ziyambi

Ziyambi, Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube, Home

Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Hon. Kazembe Kazembe and

Parliament, their subordinates and any other person acting under their

control or on their behalf to be interdicted from implementing or

enforcing the deposit fines purportedly authorised by SI 25 of 2021.

They also want SI 25/2021 to be set aside and be declared

unconstitutional as it contravenes section 134(f) of the Constitution

and section 280 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.