Source: Jealous Plumtree man bashes ex-wife – The Southern Eye

A 34-YEAR-OLD jealous man is in trouble after he assaulted his ex-wife with a metal bicycle pump after discovering that she had moved on.

Mukolobetsi Phuti was dragged to Plumtree Magistrates Courts on Friday facing an assault charge.

He pleaded not guilty before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

Nembaware remanded Phuti in custody to June 12.

Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa alleged that on May 25, Phuti went to his ex-wife’s place around midnight and forced his way into the house.

When he got inside he grabbed the ex-wife’s cellphone and saw her pictures in the company of her current boyfriend. Phuti stopped assaulting his ex-wife when blood started oozing from her head.

A police report was filed leading to his arrest.