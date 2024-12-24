Source: Jere, Magaya out -Newsday Zimbabwe

PREMIER Soccer League chairperson Farai Jere’s bid to ascend to the post of Zifa president has been scuppered after he failed an eligibility test.

A new Zifa executive committee will be elected on January 25 and only six candidates will contest the top post.

Jere is among those who have fallen by the wayside together with Yadah Football Club owner Walter Magaya, former Warriors striker Benjani Mwaruwari and politician and former Warriors fitness trainer Temba Mliswa.

Zifa yesterday released a list of candidates that will contest the elections.

Marshall Gore, Philemon Machana, Nqobile Magwizi, Martin Kweza, Twine Phiri and former Highlanders and Dynamos striker Makwinje Phiri will vie for the top post.

Twine Phiri is a former Caps United president and ex-Premier Soccer League chairperson while Machana was part of the last Zifa board under Felton Kamambo.

Northern Region Division One Soccer League chairperson Kweza will be one of the favourites after he also passed the vetting stage.

Jere last week expressed confidence that he would be the next Zifa president but his ambition has been thwarted by the Zifa electoral committee.

Zifa did not proffer any explanation why he was ruled out, although there were claims that he submitted certificates with his former name, Farai Mutimbo. He changed his surname to Jere in 2002.

Magaya on the other hand suffered a big blow having been actively aiding the development of the game by, among other things, constructing stadiums and sponsoring women’s football.

In the list of those contesting for the two vice-president posts is former women’s football boss Mavis Gumbo.

One post is reserved for a woman and other female candidates include Patience Mutumwa, former Caps United administrator, Joyce Kapota, Loveness Mukura and Winnet Murota.

Five candidates will battle it out for the other post of vice-president which can be occupied by either a man or a woman.

These include Premier Soccer League chief executive officer, Kennedy Ndebele, former Zifa-vice president Omega Sibanda, who served under Cuthbert Dube and Philip Chiyangwa, Peter Dube, Francis Nyamutsamba and James Takavada.

Those bidding to tag along as ordinary board members include Gilbert Saika, Sharif Mussa, Thomas Marambanyika, ex-Warriors team doctor, Nicholas Munyonga, Tavengwa Hara of Chicken Inn and former Zifa communications manager Xolisani Gwesela.

The list has Bhekhimpilo Nyoni, Vincent Chawonza, Sweeney Mushonga, Lewis Muzhara, Morden Ngwenya, Jerrymike Gumbo, Alice Zeure, Alois Bunjira, Morgen Dube, Sabela Maposa, Edward Mutukwa, Tizirayi Luphahla, Sibekikwe Ndlovu, Tafadzwa Benza, Cecilia Gambe, Kudzai Kadzombe and Sunday Chidzambwa.

Walter Musanhu, Desmond Ali, Simbarashe Ndoro, Davison Muchena, Brighton Ushendibaba, Edmore Chivero, Terence T Malunga, Harlington Shereni, Cuthbert Chitima, Norman Matemera and Beaullar Msarah are also in the mix contesting for the six available posts.