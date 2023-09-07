Source: Jitters over arrest of lawyers –Newsday Zimbabwe

CIVIC groups have urged government to allow lawyers to carry out their professional duties without hindrance.

The call comes following the arrest of human rights lawyers Tapiwa Muchineripi and Doug Coltart, early this week for allegedly defeating the course of justice.

Amnesty International deputy director for Southern Africa, Khanyo Farisè, said government should uphold international standards of the legal profession.

“Their arrests are a travesty and mark a new low for what is left of the rule of law in Zimbabwe,” Farisè said.

“Authorities must uphold international standards on the independence of the legal profession and fair trial rights by ensuring that lawyers are not targeted for discharging the function of defending their clients.

“Lawyers should be able to discharge their professional functions without intimidation, hindrance, harassment or improper interference.”

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights implored authorities to allow lawyers to “carry out their professional duties safely and independently, and protect them against intimidation and reprisals”.

Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi referred all questions to the police.

“We do not make arrests. Home Affairs, which has police under their wings, are the ones that made the arrest,” Ziyambi said when contacted for comment.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi was not reachable for comment.

Muchineripi and Coltart were granted US$100 bail on Tuesday after spending a night in police cells.

They were charged for interfering with investigations in a case involving Citizens Coalition for Change councillor Womberaiishe Nhende and party supporter Sonele Mukhulani, who were reportedly kidnapped and tortured recently.

They are admitted to a private hospital in Harare.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum yesterday urged government to accede to and ratify the United Nations Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhumane, and Degrading Treatment or Punishment.