Source: Job Sikhala Quits CCC, Calls The Opposition Party A “Carcass”

Former Zengeza West MP, Job Sikhala, has left the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC), describing the opposition party as a “carcass”.

Addressing the media in Harare on Thursday, 08 February, Sikhala said it was pointless clinging to CCC and hoping that it will be the vehicle to bring about democratic change in Zimbabwe. He said:

The mass democratic struggle is people-driven and owned. Every struggle waged throughout the world has succeeded when people own it. The masses must own the next decisive stage of our struggle. Whether I will be there with you or not, as my enemies have not shelved their plan to assassinate me for the sins best known to themselves, this process must proceed uninhibited to finality. With or without resources, the people shall carry out this most important task in the decisive phase of our history and our people’s struggle against tyranny for their freedom, dignity and prosperity. To all those who have retained the democratic right to cling to the CCC carcass, I wish them all the best in the project.

Sikhala’s announcement comes nearly two weeks after the party’s founding leader Nelson Chamisa quit CCC saying it had been hijacked by ZANU PF.

Sikhala was freed from jail recently after spending 595 days in pre-trial detention on allegations of inciting public violence.

On Wednesday, Sikhala was convicted of publishing falsehoods prejudicial to the state by Harare Magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka. The court will deliver its sentence on 16 February.