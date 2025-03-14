Source: Journalist Blessed Mhlanga back in court -Newsday Zimbabwe

HEART & Soul TV head of news Blessed Mhlanga will be back at the Harare Magistrates Court today on charges of incitement to violence.

Harare magistrate Farai Gwitima remanded Mhlanga in custody to today saying if released he could interfere with witnesses.

“It is my considered view that given his position at work, if granted bail, he is likely to interfere,” the magistrate said back then when Mhlanga initially appeared in court.

“Of critical importance some of the witnesses have not been retired, hence his release will jeopardise investigations.”

This saw Mhlanga approaching the High Court for bail.

High Court judge Justice Gibson Mandaza, however, indefinitely adjourned Mhlanga’s bail hearing to consider an application for use of video evidence.

Justice Mandaza said he would advise of the new date for the bail hearing after reviewing the defence’s request for electronic and video recording forming the basis of the State’s case against Mhlanga, who was arrested a fortnight ago on charges of inciting violence. The journalist’s lawyer Chris Mhike told Justice Mandaza on Wednesday that the evidence will help the courtto arrive at an informed verdict after noting the discrepancies between the request for remand form and the alleged video recording being relied on in the case.

But the State said the defence should have requested the said evidence at the magistrates court where Mhlanga initially appeared.

Mhike challenged the State’s assertion that he did not request the evidence at the magistrates court and referred the judge to the court transcript saying he had tried to request the said evidence, but magistrate Gwitima refused to co-operate.

Mhlanga was arrested following the interviews he allegedly had with Blessed “Bombshell” Geza, a war veteran highly inclined against the ED2030 agenda, a move meant to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s stay in power by two years to 2030.

The police have since launched a manhunt for Geza to answer to incitement to violence, undermining the authority of the President and theft charges.