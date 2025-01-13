JSC in historic calendar opening 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Mr Walter Chikwana

Farirai Machivenyika, Senior Reporter

All is set for the historic official opening of the 2025 Legal Year that will be held in Bulawayo today, the first time the event has been held outside Harare, in line with Government’s policy to decentralise national events.

The decision by the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) to have the main event in Bulawayo is in line with the Government’s broader devolution policy aimed at fostering inclusivity and unity.

Chief Justice Luke Malaba, who will preside over the main event at the High Court in Bulawayo, is set to articulate the Judiciary’s vision and set the tone for the legal calendar ahead.

The theme for this year is, “Building Public Confidence in the Judiciary Through Stakeholder Participation”, a clarion call to strengthen trust and engagement with the justice system, underscores the Judiciary’s commitment to inclusivity, transparency, and accountability.

Yesterday, the JSC Executive Secretary, Mr Walter Chikwana said everything was in place for today’s main event in the country’s second-largest city.

“Our main programme will be held in Bulawayo and will be presided over by the Chief Justice. As you know, we have usually held the main event in Harare, but we have this year, decided to have it in Bulawayo in the spirit of devolution and decentralisation.

“We are finalising our preparations for tomorrow’s (today) event and we are also going to have other events running simultaneously with the main event in other parts of the country,” Mr Chikwana said.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister, Ms Judith Ncube and her counterpart in Matabeleland South, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu and Matabeleland North’s Mr Richard Moyo are also expected at the event.

The president of the Zimbabwe Council of Chiefs, Chief Mtshane Khumalo, other traditional leaders from Matabeleland North and South and the president of the Pan African Parliament, Chief Fortune Charumbira are also expected to attend the event.

He said other dignitaries that will sit at the bar during the ceremony in Bulawayo include, the Prosecutor-General, Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo, the Attorney General, Mrs Virginia Mabiza and the vice president of the Law Society of Zimbabwe Mr Lison Ncube.

In Harare, the Deputy Chief Justice, Elizabeth Gwaunza, will preside over proceedings, while Justice Anne-Mary Gowora of the Constitutional Court will lead the Masvingo ceremony.

Justice Ben Hlatshwayo, also of the Constitutional Court, will oversee the ceremony in Mutare, and Deputy Judge president, Justice Garainesu Mawadze will lead proceedings at the Chinhoyi High Court

In line with President Mnangagwa’s promise to leave no one and no place behind, the main Independence Day celebrations will this year be held outside Harare for the fourth time since 1980.

The decision to host the commemorations in Gokwe-Nembudziya underscores the administration’s commitment to decentralisation and inclusive development, demonstrating that the government’s efforts to bring national events closer to the people are firmly on track.

The Judiciary is no exception to this drive for inclusivity and decentralisation.