Source: Judge president hails law students – The Standard

Judge President Justice Mary Zimba-Dube says International Humanitarian Law Moot Court competitions are a step in the right direction as they promote knowledge and awareness of laws of armed conflict among future legal minds.

Zimba-Dube made these remarks while presiding over the Zimbabwe National International Humanitarian Law Moot Court competition in Harare on Friday.

Midlands State University (MSU) won the competition after beating University of Zimbabwe at the national finals that were held at the High Court of Zimbabwe.

The competition was co-hosted by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Raoul Wallenberg Institute of Human Rights and Humanitarian Law (RWI).

“This competition capacitates and equips university law students with legal skills and knowledge on international humanitarian law that they may use as future community leaders and decision makers,” Zimba-Dube said.

She implored society to respect international humanitarian law to ease human suffering.

The judge president expressed happiness with the way the young lawyers tackled the tasks before them, although she noted some areas that needed improvement among the competitors.

“As you go to the regional competitions, please know your facts and understand the law,” she said.

“Find time to argue to yourself, practice to argue and gain confidence.”

The MSU all-female team of Eunah Ndou, Leonie Jerie and Siphathisiwe Mitchel Lunga, will represent Zimbabwe at the All-Africa International Humanitarian Law Moot Court competitions in Arusha, Tanzania next month.

The competition kicked off with a preliminary round held which saw law students from the University of Zimbabwe, Midlands State University, Great Zimbabwe University and Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University battling it out for honours.

Head of the ICRC office in Harare, Anna Johanne, congratulated all participating teams, adding that international humanitarian law is at the heart of the ICRC’s work.

According Moreblessing Mbire from Raoul Wallenberg Institute, International Humanitarian Law Moot Court competition presents an opportunity for students to build on their confidence and improve their skills as future lawyers.

The Raoul Wallenberg Institute of Human Rights and Humanitarian Law is an independent academic institution, founded in 1984 and affiliated with Lund University in Sweden.

The mission of the Institute is objective to contribute to a wider understanding of and respect for human rights and international humanitarian law.

RWI is grateful for the support from the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency for the Moot Court competition and the programme in Zimbabwe.