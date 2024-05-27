Source: Judge quits Neville Mutsvangwa case after being summoned to State House – Zimbabwe News Now

HARARE – A judge dropped the case of Neville Mutsvangwa, the son of the women’s affairs minister Monica Mutsvangwa and the Zanu PF spokesman Chris Mutsvangwa, after she was summoned to State House to explain delays in the case, ZimLive can reveal.

Justice Esther Muremba of the Harare High Court was due to deliver judgement in Mutsvangwa’s bail appeal on Monday, after postponing ruling last week because she had not received a full record of proceedings from the lower court.

But in a dramatic development, the judge said she was standing down from the matter.

“I am recusing myself for personal reasons,” the judge said on Monday.

The matter will now be allocated to a different judge.

ZimLive can reveal that Justice Muremba has told the Judicial Service Commission that she felt “intimidated” after being summoned to State House on Wednesday last week for a meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and Monica Mutsvangwa, the women’s affairs minister who is also Neville’s mother.

Mutsvangwa, according to JSC sources, used the meeting to complain bitterly that the judge was mishandling the case.

Mnangagwa reportedly asked the judge to explain the status of the case. The judge, our sources said, said she had never been summoned to such a forum and she was uneasy.

The source added: “She still explained that the delay in delivering her ruling in the bail application was a result of receiving the record from the magistrates court late.

“Mnangagwa listened to her explanation and concluded that her actions were above board. He also said as a lawyer he respected the independence of the judiciary and the judge was excused.”

Muremba, who was appointed judge by former President Robert Mugabe in 2013, used the next few days to mull over her next step, before deciding on Monday that she wants no further part in the case.

Revelations that a judge was summoned by the president to discuss an ongoing case will raise fresh alarm in legal circles as it appears to prove repeated claims of judicial interference by Zanu PF elites.

Veteran lawyer David Coltart said it was highly unusual for a judge to recuse him or herself after hearing a matter.

“I am shocked by this,” Coltart wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “If the judge had personal reasons why she could not deal with the matter that should have been disclosed at the hearing itself and she should have recused herself then.