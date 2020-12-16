Source: JUST IN: $300k raised from Chinhoyi Mayor Christmas cheer fund | The Herald

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

At least $250 000 and goods worth over $50 000 were on Tuesday night raised from various corporates and individuals during the Chinhoyi Municipality’s annual Mayor’s Christmas cheer fund.

The donated items and money will be handed over to the town’s four Children’s and Old People’s homes where at least 400 people are set to benefit.

The council also has hopes to raise $500 000 this year.

In his remarks, Chinhoyi Mayor, Councillor Garikai Dendera said the event came at a time when more vulnerable people including those at homes were feeling the devastating effects of Covid-19.

He said while the nation was under reeling under effects of the pandemic, corporates and individuals saw it fit to donate money and food items to support those in need.

Municipality’s spokesperson, Mr Tichaona Mlauzi said the council raised $250 000 on the night of the event with hopes of raising over $500 000 by the end of the festive season.

“We have so far raised over $250 000 and we expect to reach a target of $500 000 this year. The raised money and goods are mainly going to be distributed to Sunningdale Trust, Chengetanai and Nazareth Old People’s Homes and well as Good Shepherd Children’s Home,” he said.

He also said that as part of its contribution, the council donated $50 000 for the fund as well as sponsoring Mashonaland West provincial journalism and media awards’ Municipal Reporter of the Year category which was scooped Zimpapers’ Heather Charema in celebrating the festive season.

Running under the theme: Remember the less privileged, put a smile on someone’s face this season, the event saw OK Zimbabwe, FBC Holdings, ZB, Agribank and various individuals donate cash while Pahukama donated food stuffs, clothes and uniforms.