Source: JUST IN: Ex-minister Kagonye granted bail . . . | The Herald

Former minister Petronella Kagonye arriving at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Prosper Dembedza – Court Correspondent

Former Minister of Labour and Social Welfare Petronella Kagonye on Tuesday appeared in court on allegations of fraudulently parcelling out stands to unsuspecting home-seekers.

Kagonye was facing four counts of fraud, one for theft and another one for criminal abuse of office when she appeared before Harare Magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje.

The State led by Mr Micheal Reza told the court that he was not opposed to bail.

He said the investigating officer had stated that the accused is not a flight risk and is breast feeding a seven-month-old baby and the baby cannot suffer for the deeds of her mother.

Mr Reza however, said the court should impose stringent bail conditions.

He proposed that Kagonye be granted $30 000 bail, resides at her address and should not interfere with witnesses.

He also said she should report once a week on Fridays at the police and surrender her passport to the police.

Kagonye’s lawyer Mr Rungano Mahuni told the court that his client was denying the charges being levelled against her.

He further stated that they were agreeable to the bail conditions submitted by the State.

Mr Mambanje granted bail to Kagonye as submitted by the State.

The matter was remanded to March 30.