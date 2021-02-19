Source: JUST IN: India to donate 75 000 Covid-19 vaccines | The Herald

Herald Reporter

INDIA has pledged to donate 75 000 Covid-19 vaccines to Zimbabwe with the opportunity to buy more, President Mnangagwa said.

Writing on his microblogging Twitter platform the President said the aim is to ensure that the country secures enough vaccines that are key to a return to normalcy.

“We are grateful to our Indian friends for committing to donate 75 000 Covid 19 vaccines and for the opportunity to buy more moving forward. We are working tirelessly to obtain sufficient vaccines so we can overcome this virus & revive our economy.”