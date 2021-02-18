Source: JUST IN: Investigations into Zimplats accident underway | The Herald

The collapsed Ngwarati Mine

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

A TEAM of inspectors from the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development is currently conducting investigations to ascertain the reasons why the wall of one of Zimplats’ mine collapsed crushing one worker to death last Sunday.

It was not clear by Wednesday as to what could have caused the wall to collapse while others blamed it on incessant rains.

Officials from the ministry confirmed the investigation but referred all questions to the Ministry’s chief mine engineer, Michael Munodawafa.

Zimplats’ corporate affairs manager, Busi Chindove told the delegation which was led by Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland West, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka that a team of inspectors from the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development were conducting investigations.

“When there is an incident of this nature, the law says we should inform the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development inspectorate and once they are on sight, they lead the investigations.

So, we are working with them and all other relevant authorities,” she said.

She said the company, which has strived to maintain a fatality free record for long, was saddened by the loss of the worker. Speaking after visiting the accident site, Minister Mliswa-Chikoka said the accident might have been caused by heavy rains.

“From what I seeing on sight, I think its the heavy rains that could have contributed to the breakdown of the wall. But, there is an investigation team to ascertain the real cause of the accident, we wait for the results once investigations are done.