Source: JUST IN: Iran mourns SB Moyo | The Herald

The late Lt Gen Moyo

Africa Moyo

The Iranian Embassy in Zimbabwe is “deeply saddened” by the death of Foreign Affairs and International Minister Dr Sibusiso Busi Moyo, Ambassador Abbas Navazani has said.

In a statement this morning, Ambassador Navazani said the late Minister Moyo was a “dear friend of Iran who promoted and strongly supported deep and genuine friendship between Iran and Zimbabwe”.

“Iran deeply appreciated the great contribution of Dr Moyo to the excellent political, economic and cultural relations between the two countries.

“The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Harare would like to extend its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and to the Government and the people of Zimbabwe,” said Ambassador Navazani.

Dr Moyo died at a Harare medical facility yesterday morning after Covid-19-related complications.