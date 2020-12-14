Source: JUST IN: Min Mutsvangwa meets media fratenity | The Herald

Min Mutsvangwa

Midlands Bureau

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa is meeeting media personnel from across the board in Gweru for a three-day workshop whose purpose is to unpack the success stories of Government’s Transitional Stabilisation Programe and the agenda of the recently launched National Development Strategy 1.

Minister Mitsvangwa said the media plays a critical role in defining the nation and implored journalists to report responsibly while telling a true Zimbabwean story.

She said the STPs which is set to end this month brought with it a lot of successes which needed to be unpacked and potrayed to the outside world in a robust manner.

She said there should be no private or public media when potraying a true Zimbabwean story under the Second Republic.

“We have to end this connotation where we say this is private media and this is public media. We are all Zimbabweans and what we need is a Zimbabwean story. We neeed to know that as media, we have a collective responsibility to tell a Zimbabwean story. We need to define our Zimbabwe and not leave foreigners to define us,” she said. Minister Mutsvangwa said there were a lot of successes that the Second Republic has recorded in the last two years which the media needed to tell the world.

She said the country was moving in the right direction under President Mnangagwa’s visonary leadership which the media needed to highlight.

“For the first time in decades, we now have over $1 billion in forex reserves in just two years, it summerises the robust changes brought about by the Second Republic since the November 2017 Operation Restore Legacy,” she said.

The workshop is being attended by editors, and senior media practitioners from across the media fraternity.