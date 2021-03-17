JUST IN: Obert Gutu and James Makore join Zanu-pf

0

Source: JUST IN: Obert Gutu and James Makore join Zanu-pf | The Herald

JUST IN: Obert Gutu and James Makore join Zanu-pf
President Mnangagwa welcomes Obert Gutu at State House this afternoon

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Former MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu and Senator James Makore have joined Zanu PF.

The two are currently in a meeting with President Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga at State House in Harare.

President Mnangagwa welcomes Senator James Makore at State House, this afternoon

The meeting is also being attended by Zanu PF national chair Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Masvingo provincial chairman Cde Ezra Chadzamira and Politburo member Cde Lovemore Matuke.

