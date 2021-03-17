Source: JUST IN: Obert Gutu and James Makore join Zanu-pf | The Herald

President Mnangagwa welcomes Obert Gutu at State House this afternoon

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Former MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu and Senator James Makore have joined Zanu PF.

The two are currently in a meeting with President Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga at State House in Harare.

The meeting is also being attended by Zanu PF national chair Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Masvingo provincial chairman Cde Ezra Chadzamira and Politburo member Cde Lovemore Matuke.