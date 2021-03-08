Source: JUST IN: Over 2 800 frontline workers vaccinated in Mash East | The Herald

Rutendo Rori Mash East Correspondent

About 2 869 frontline workers have so far received their Covid-19 vaccine first jab in Mashonaland East and the exercise is going on smoothly, a Government official has said.

In an interview, the Provincial Medical Director Dr Paul Matsvimbo said that the vaccine was safe and to date, they had not received an adverse report.

“The Covid-19 vaccination programme is progressing well in Mashonaland East province. So far, 2 869 frontline workers have received their first dose,” he said.

“We have had no reports of adverse effects emanating from the Covid-19 vaccine, so, there is nothing to worry about.

“The vaccination programme is among Government’s efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19. We are encouraging more frontline workers to partake in this exercise.”

Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs and Devolution Senator Aplonia Munzverengwi praised Government for its commitment to ensure that all frontline workers were protected from the pandemic.

“Government is committed to protecting the health of frontline workers. I urge you to be vaccinated and not listen to social media reports.

“The vaccine is safe and our President’s wish is to make sure that everyone is safe from Covid-19. The Sinopharm vaccine is 86 percent effective, so it’s safe, ” she said.

A total of 2 869 frontline workers have so far been vaccinated in the province, against a provincial target of 8 200.